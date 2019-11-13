Categorized | News

Dallas Jewish War Veterans mark Veterans Day

Posted on 13 November 2019

Members of Dallas’ Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 and Ladies Auxiliary of Jewish War Veterans of the USA marked Veterans Day by volunteering to perform mitzvahs and raise money to help the North Texas community’s veteran population. The Post began the Sunday prior by honoring its fallen and departed comrades with graveside flags at Jewish burial grounds throughout the Dallas area. On Thursday, they joined more than 20 Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) for a “Stand Down” event at the Dallas VA Hospital, distributing warm clothing and personal hygiene items to some 500 homeless veterans. The following day, the Post Color Guard modeled patriotism at several local schools, including Hickman Elementary in Garland. They concluded that evening with a Presentation of Colors at Temple Shalom’s annual Veteran’s Shabbat service. Sunday morning found its volunteers conducting a Poppy Drive at coffee houses and brunch cafés around town, seeking donations from generous fellow Texans to help hospitalized veterans — the Post provides nonmedical equipment, furniture, appliances and recreational equipment to benefit patients at the area’s VA facilities. And finally, despite Monday’s wild weather forecast, Post members participated in the City’s annual Veterans Day parade.

