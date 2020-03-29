Posted on 29 March 2020 by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Photo: Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Greg Abbott displays one of two Executive Orders he announced at a news conference Sunday, March 29. Executive Order (GA-12) expands mandatory self quarantine for road travelers from anywhere in Louisiana. Executive Order (GA-13) prohibits the release of violent criminals because of COVID 19.

Gov. Abbotts executive orders

expand self quarantines,

prohibit release of violent criminals

(Austin)— In a news conference at the State Capitol Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott provided new information on the state’s health care capacity and issued additional Executive Orders. The Governor announced that hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients have doubled over the past week. He also detailed the joint effort between the state, the Texas Military Department (TMD), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to identify and equip additional locations to serve as health care facilities in the event that hospital capacity is exhausted. The first of these sites will be the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The Governor was joined for the news conference by Major General Tracy Norris of the Texas Army National Guard, USACE Southwest Division Commander and Chief Engineer Brigadier General Paul Owen, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D., Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Supply Chain Strike Force member and former State Representative John Zerwas, M.D.

“While hospitals will remain the primary location to treat and care for those in need, we are ensuring that Texas is prepared for any possible scenario in which current hospital capacity is exhausted,” said Governor Abbott. “This joint initiative with the Texas Military Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will expand the care capacity in communities across Texas.”

During the news conference, the Governor issued two new Executive Orders to protect public safety and further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. In the first Executive Order (GA-12), the Governor mandated a 14-day quarantine for road travelers arriving in Texas from any location in Louisiana. The self-quarantine procedure will mirror the process outlined in the Governor’s previous Executive Order requiring mandatory self-quarantine for air travelers from the New York Tri-State Area and New Orleans, Louisiana. This mandated quarantine will not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response or critical infrastructure functions.

In the second Executive Order (GA-13), the Governor prohibited the release of individuals in custody for or with a history of offenses involving physical violence or the threat of physical violence. This Executive Order comes in response to concerns of the release or anticipated release of individuals because of COVID-19 who are deemed a danger to society.

The Governor also issued a proclamation regarding his prior Executive Order mandating a self-quarantine for individuals arriving from the New York Tri-State Area and New Orleans, Louisiana. The Executive Order now includes air travelers arriving from the following states and cities:

California

Louisiana

Washington

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit, Michigan

Miami, Florida

View the Governor’s Executive Orders: GA-12 and GA-13.

View the Governor’s proclamation.