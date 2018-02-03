Dallas Kosher: connecting to the community

Vaad Hakashrus of Dallas, Dallas’ Kosher (DK), might have a 50- year history in Dallas, but even after half a century, the organization continues to rejuvenate its spirit, building, growing and reaching out to the community with support, programming, education and more.

“The kosher world has grown significantly beyond matzah balls and borscht, in everything from availability to taste and presentation. We are here to give that all to our community,” said Cindy “Meira” Naor, DK’s executive director. “There are too many ‘best kept secrets’ and we want to shout out every update, every bit of news, and to bring those for whom kosher is ‘out,’ in!”

DK is well-known, leading kosher supervision at Congregation Beth Torah’s Kosher BBQ Competition, Congregation Tiferet Israel’s Dallas Kosher Chili Cookoff, Jewish Family Service’s Meals on Wheels, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and Aaron Family JCC’s Israel Independence Day Celebration, the JCC’s Maccabi Games and Senior Lunch Program, and others.

And, already in evidence with kosher community days at the Texas Rangers and Frisco Rough Rid- ersbaseballgames,DKisspreading its influence to hockey, specifically, the Dallas Stars hockey club. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, DK and Young Jewish Adults of Plano will offer the first Kosher Game Day at the Stars game. Tickets include ad- mission and a choice of Fino’s fin- est cheese pizza or quesadilla, with cheese fries, or a Greek feta wrap. Also included with the ticket is a bag of chips and a cookie.

The mission of DK — to pro- mote the observance of kashrut through supervision, education and service — continues in homes and community entities and facili- ties. It is the oldest kosher super- vising agency in the Southwest, and a member of the Association for Kashrus Organizations. Its trademarked DK symbol, and all that is behind it, is recognized and approved by certifying agencies around the world.

“The kosher market is a $24 billion market — it’s not a niche space anymore — from events and education for those who observe religiously, to those eating healthier, and other categories,” Naor said.

Naor works with Kashrus Administrator Rabbi Sholey Klein,