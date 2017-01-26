Posted on 26 January 2017 by admin

Pioneering Partner honoree Floyd also part of presentation

By Deb Silverthorn

Special to the TJP

Put 104 candles on the birthday cake for the Dallas Section of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW).

Celebrating the milestone at the Westin Galleria, on Jan. 31, the organization welcomes guest speaker Erin Brockovich and section Pioneering Partner Award honoree Jacquielynn Floyd.

Each year, the Greater Dallas Section’s Pioneering Partner Award is given to an individual or organization in recognition of major contributions to the Dallas community, consistent with NCJW’s mission: strong leadership in bringing together and working with diverse groups and individuals and motivating others in the community to strive for social justice.

Floyd, a longtime columnist in the Metro division at the Dallas Morning News, was chosen because she gives a voice to those who have been silenced and whose stories are often left untold because they lack power. In her writing, she paints vibrant portraits of women who are marginalized in the shadows of abuse, and in her advocacy, she has worked ceaselessly to protect children from abuse.

“We are a chapter of very progressive members and the theme of ‘One Woman Can Make a Change’ fits our membership, our speaker and our honoree,” said Kristen Fagelman, chair of the Jan. 31 event alongside Kristen Davis, Courtney Johnson and Erin Zopolsky.

“Certainly each one of us can make a difference through tasks small and large and both Jacquielynn and Erin live to set those examples, standing up for those who can’t stand for themselves. That representation is exactly what NCJW and our Dallas Section are all about.”

Brockovich, renowned consumer advocate and keynote speaker at the anniversary luncheon, fits the celebration’s theme of “One Woman Can Make a Change” to a T. Brockovich, president of Brockovich Research & Consulting, who was introduced to the world through Julia Roberts’ portrayal of her in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich, has continued to live a life researching, representing and fighting for those in need.

NCJW, an organization of women passionate on the issues that Floyd and Brockovich pursue, dedicates itself to those concerns in the community. Wanting to expand the NCJW roster, President Joyce Rosenfield hopes the women of the community will find an aspect of the organization that touches them.

“The NCJW member is one who wants to make a difference in the community whether through education, advocacy or direct community service. It is the person who wants to be part of an organization whose members are smart, caring, professional individuals with diverse skills who want to be on the forefront of change. Joining NCJW is making a commitment to strive for social justice and to help make our community a better place for all women, children and families,” said Rosenfield, a life member of NCJW for more than 40 years, and for whom NCJW is a family affair — her daughter is a member of the Nashville Section and her daughter-in-law is the Dallas Section assistant treasurer.

“By participating in this organization, I feel I am doing the work that I have been taught through my Jewish values and I am helping to make a difference in our community. I am most proud of the fact that the Dallas section looks deep into the community to find those unmet needs and finds a way to make a difference and I also love that we partner with so many other organizations, allowing us to have more individuals to help make that difference in our community and around the world.”

Men and women who are willing to support the mission of the organization — stay-at-home moms, working moms, empty nesters and recent retirees, with backgrounds of financial, public affairs, education, direct community service or leadership — are invited to join. The Dallas section consists of members who are social workers, accountants, attorneys, educators, computer gurus, business majors, marketing, public relations, hands-on doers, strategic thinkers, leaders and more.

NCJW Dallas is known for innovative programs including LIFT (Literary Instruction for Texas), CASA Dallas (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and the first volunteer program in the DISD. Other projects of the organization are Attitudes & Attire, Food + Fit = Fun, Hello Israel, HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters), Kids in Court, Kosher Home Delivered Meals – Jewish Family Service, LEAP (Lending, Education and Project Mentoring), Meyerson Symphony Center Docents, Mitzvah Moments, Vickery Meadow Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, Vickery Meadow Learning and WACHS (Women’s Access to Comprehensive Health Services).

“NCJW’s members are innovators in championing for those in our community, meeting the needs of those who need help most. The groups that are thriving, from NCJW’s incubation and support, are incredible and it takes people looking and working through a very special lens to make such a difference,” said Cecilia Boone, honorary chair of the NCJW birthday luncheon.

“I admire all the work that is done and the consistency with which the organization’s members are dedicated, and hope that many in our community will reach out and become involved, share in the celebration of the success, and be a part of the dedication for so many.”

For information about the Jan. 31 event, or to join NCJW’s Dallas Section, call 972-368-4405, email info@ncjwdallas.org or visit ncjwdallas.org.