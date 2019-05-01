Dallas will celebrate 2nd Israel Week, May 7-13

Posted on 01 May 2019 by admin

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will host its second annual Israel Week May 7-13 to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.

Gary Wolff, chief operations officer of the Federation, said the events are an opportunity for the community to connect and celebrate Israel’s 71st birthday.

An Israeli delegation from Western Galilee, Dallas’ Partnership2Gether region, will be visiting and participating in events during Israel Week, Wolff said.

Yom HaZikaron, a national day of public mourning for those who gave their lives in defense of the State of Israel, is the first event of the week at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Congregation Anshai Torah, 5501 Parker Road in Plano.

On Thursday, May 9, the Federation will host “Blue & White Night” at 7:30 in Zale Auditorium at the Jewish Community Center, 7900 Northaven Road, to celebrate Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. Consul General of Israel to the Southwest, Gilad Katz, will be in attendance and the Israeli performance group, Jaman, will entertain.

Jaman has performed worldwide, including in exhibitions for Israel’s Ministry of Tourism. Wolff said those who attend the Independence Day celebration can expect a fun night complete with a drum circle and DJ.

“What better way to [celebrate] than to have the Consul General of Israel…to be at the official state of Texas’ Israel celebration?” Wolff said.

“An Israeli Love Story” will be screened during the JCC Film Festival Monday, May 13, at Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley at 7:30 p.m., marking the end of Israel Week.

Wolff said the week’s events include “something for everybody.”

“What makes Israel Independence Day and this week so awesome is that there are many organizations…all coming together to celebrate community and celebrate Israel,” Wolff said.

The events are free to the public, and attendees can register and sign up for complimentary babysitting for the May 9 event at jewishdallas.org/israelweek.