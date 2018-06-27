Decide to be a leader — and lead

Posted on 27 June 2018 by admin

Dear Families,

When it comes to making a difference in the world, many people wait to let others start the task. Especially when you are young, you wonder what you can do. There is so much that we can do, no matter what your age. But the first thing you must do is decide to act. Begin small and then gather others to help you. Together, we can do so much.

Text of the week

Hillel was accustomed to say, “In a place where there are no leaders, strive to be a leader.” — Pirkei Avot 2:6

• What does it mean to be a leader? What does it mean to be a follower?

• Why does the world need leaders?

• Can you be a negative leader? What does that mean?

• This text is about stepping up and doing the right thing. Why is that hard to do?

• Name some leaders that you know or have read about. What are the qualities that make them good leaders?

Value of the week

Leadership (Hanhagah)

We have many leaders in our Jewish history; Moses and King David are very well-known. It is not always easy to be a leader, and sometimes we are thrust into the job as Moses was.

Moses took the job that God gave him and, even when it was challenging, he continued. Yet, even if we are not Moses, we can lead others to do the right thing. There is a wonderful story that we read during the High Holidays. It tells of Rabbi Zusya, who said, “When I die, God will not ask if I was Moses but will ask if I was the best Zusya I could be.” We are judged by our actions, especially when they are difficult to do.

Things to do

• Think of a project you would like to do. Find others to help you and be the leader of the group. Is it hard to be the leader in a group?

• One way to practice being a leader is to teach something to others. Talk about the difficulties in being a teacher.

• Can you be a leader with no followers? It is hard but important to stand up and do the right thing even if no one joins you. This may mean being nice to someone that has no friends.