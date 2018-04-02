A Delicate, Crucial Matter

Posted on 02 April 2018 by admin

Figuring out your End of Life decisions

Harriet Warshaw, executive director of The Conversation Project, will speak twice in Dallas, Wednesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 5.

On April 4, Warshaw will speak at Session 3 at Temple Emanu-El’s four-part Conversation Project series from 7 to 9 p.m. in Tobian Auditorium at the synagogue, 8500 Hillcrest Road. Her topic will be the Conversation Project Starter Kit. The Conversation Project is a program dedicated to helping people express their wishes for end-of-life care. It is well-documented that a clear, thoughtful plan eases the burden on family members when there are difficult end of life decisions to be made for loved ones.

The series is a project of Sukkat Shalom, Temple Emanu-El’s safe space for tough topics, in partnership with Women for Reform Judaism and Congregation Beth Torah.

The program is free and open to the community. RSVP for one or all sessions at participate.tedallas.org/theconversationproject.

Warshaw will be the keynote speaker at “The Gift of Conversation,” from 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 5, at Temple Shalom, 6930 Alpha Road. End of life decision-making is often a difficult one for families. The Gift of Conversation will focus on:

Reflecting on Your Life Values

Deciding Your Wishes

Having the Conversation

Documenting Your Wishes

The Gift of Conversation is promoted and coordinated by Apple Care and Companion and The Seniors Blue Book.