‘Unsung Heroes’ of partner agencies will be honored

The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation/Southwest Community Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Aaron Family JCC, 7900 Northaven Road in Dallas.

Guests, friends, fund holders and agencies are encouraged to attend to see firsthand the efforts and rewards of the Foundations’ accomplishments. Over the last decade, the Foundations have contributed more than $125 million in charitable distributions to a range of philanthropic interests, including education, human services, the arts, and faith-based organizations, while the legacy initiative for the future has reached an estimated $270 million in bequests and endowment commitments as of August 2019.

Nearly half of the funds under the Foundations’ management are nonprofits’ assets. The nonprofits who use its investment services are the Foundations’ partner agencies. The success of partner agencies is paramount to the Foundation. For these agencies to succeed, they need more than just money; they need the dedication of their employees and volunteers. The Foundations will recognize those vital employees and volunteers — our community’s Unsung Heroes. They work tirelessly with no expectation of recognition but are immensely deserving of this and more.

Another highlight of the evening will be the public announcement of the Sylvan T. Baer Foundation grant recipients for 2019. Bank of America will award roughly $175,000 to many nonprofits that serve the Dallas Jewish community. To date, as was Mr. Baer’s philanthropic mission, the Baer Foundation has given more than $7 million back to the community for religious, scientific, literary, medical, educational and other charitable purposes. The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation has served as advisor to Bank of America since the 1970s.

In addition to the program, attendees can enjoy a lavish dessert presentation, which promises to be the perfect topping on an already incredible evening.

It’s through the generosity, vision, passion and action of partners, community, and staff and volunteers that the DJCF/SWCF together, can continue to build better lives, stronger communities and a nation of compassion by transforming philanthropic visions into realities. Please RSVP at www.djcf.org.

The DJCF/SWCF annual meeting is sponsored by the Texas Jewish Post.