Double your shopping at The Resale Shop 2

By Deb Silverthorn

It doesn’t get much better than shopping and supporting a great cause, and Dallas’ Jewish Family Service has made that easier by opening the second outlet of The Resale Shop.

Shoppers can now fill their baskets with items to fit every budget at the new Garland location, 3338 Broadway Blvd. The new store and the Richardson shop at 2120 E. Beltline Road, which recently celebrated five years, are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

“People want to know how they can help, never if,” said JFS’ Chief Operating Officer Cathy Barker. “We’ve received wonderful donations, and the community-at-large is shopping with dollars spent making a difference — many differences for our clients.”

“Five years ago, we had no idea we would be where we are today. We thought the store could bring in some additional funds to support the agency, but it’s so much more,” Barker said at the Garland ribbon cutting last month. “It’s a place to volunteer and give back, a place to work and make lifelong friends, and it’s a place to give back and help others.”

With Hurricane Harvey came countless volunteers, many donating clothing and furnishings to the victims. Even with the crisis’ monstrosity, more items came in than could be used, and pod after pod was filled at JFS. A place was needed for all that couldn’t be shared. That place became JFS’ second 6,000-square-foot store.

One who led the donations, and who is still serving, was Carlos Lopez, who with Mike Lewis owns Mañana Management Company, Inc., which buys furniture from companies that are moving or closing. Lopez put his network into action, collecting dozens of trailers of beds and tables, chairs, sofas and more from across the country. “Everyone wanted to help, and it’s not over yet,” he said. “It’s a long way from over.”

While the immediate need is new or gently used summer clothing for women and children, household goods, men’s clothing, shoes, books, jewelry, accessories, housewares, collectibles and furniture also are appreciated.

Donations, preferred off the hangers and folded, are accepted 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the stores; 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at JFS; and anytime at a marked bin in the north parking lot at the Aaron Family JCC. Arrangements can be made for large furniture items (no appliances), or for those unable to get to the stores who are within 25 miles of the stores.

It’s recommended that people go through their things before delivery to be certain personal items don’t also get “donated.” While on occasion a few dollars have been left behind, last December a staffer found $17,050 in a coat. Research turned up the widow of the coat’s owner, a relief to management and an opportunity to remind donors to check, and check again, before dropping off.

The Resale Shops provide clothing and shoes, wardrobes for job interviews for those working with JFS’ job assistance and those in other forms of crisis. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, when there’s a crisis — a fire, flood, or other tragedy — people are in need and we now have a way to share,” said Laurie McCarty, who based at the Richardson store, oversees all with Kristina Russell, the store manager in Garland.

“We want the shopping experience to be a great one and it’s just that,” said McCarty, who worked with Goodwill Industries for 20 years. “I came to work for The Resale Shop because I appreciate what it stands for, what JFS does for our seniors, CHAI residents, and for anyone who needs help. I love and am proud of what we’re able to do, and the more stores we have, the more we can assist.”

The stores are manned by volunteers and a combined staff of nearly 20, two of whom are residents of CHAI (Community Homes for Adults, Inc.).

“For many, having a job and learning and earning and realizing one’s self-worth is a big part of having a meaningful life which is what we strive to provide for our residents and clients. When JFS received a grant to partner with us, we were able to put into place the practices that we work toward in providing resume support and job coaching,” said CHAI Chief Executive Officer Lisa Brodsky. “Devon and Josh are just two of our greats who work hard and know they are appreciated. That’s what we all want and our partnership with JFS is very special.”

For more information about the stores, visit jfsdallas.org/resale or email resale@JFSdallas.org.