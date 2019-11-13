Posted on 13 November 2019 by admin

Photo: Courtesy URJ

Temple Emanu-El won a Belin Award for its Gender Identity Training program. The program is generously supported by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

By Chris Harrison

In 2015, the Union for Reform Judaism adopted the “Resolution on the Rights of Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming People,” a declaration of the Reform community’s commitment to the full equality and inclusion of people of all gender identities and gender expressions. Temple Emanu-El decided to implement this value in its Gender Identity Training program, which won the congregation a 2019 Belin Award.

The Reform Movement’s commitment, along with that of Temple Emanu-El, is based in the Jewish value that we are all created in God’s image, and our different gender identities deserve to be acknowledged, respected, and affirmed in all areas of Jewish life.

“Temple Emanu-El has always been an open, welcoming community, and one of the first synagogues in the south to officiate same-sex marriages,” Rabbi Daniel Utley says. “We felt like we wanted to continue being at the forefront as much as possible.”

In that vein, the focus of Temple Emanu-El’s Gender Identity Training program is twofold.