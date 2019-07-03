Posted on 03 July 2019 by admin

Cinema Emanu-El returns July 9

Cool off this summer with Cinema Emanu-El, the popular film series at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas. Starting July 9, and running the next three consecutive Tuesdays through, those attending will view great, thought-provoking movies; enjoy free popcorn, candy and soda; and participate in post-film discussions with members of the Temple Emanu-El clergy.

Following is the viewing schedule:

July 9: “Operation Finale,” discussion with Rabbi Sheldon Zimmerman

Fifteen years after the end of World War II, a team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina to track down Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps. Hoping to sneak him out of the country to stand trial, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with the notorious war criminal.

July 16: “Diplomacy” (English subtitles), discussion with Rabbi Kimberly Herzog Cohen

In 1945, Raoul Nordling, the Swedish consul-general in Paris, meets with Dietrich von Cholitz, the German military governor of occupied Paris, to convince him not to destroy historical landmarks across the city.

July 23: “The Oslo Diaries,” discussion with Cantor Vicky Glikin

The year is 1992, and Israeli-Palestinian relations are at an all time low. In an attempt to stop the bloodshed, a small group of Israelis and Palestinians meet in Oslo — secretly and against the law. The unsanctioned meetings that changed the Middle East forever are chronicled only by the negotiators’ diaries.

July 30: “The Other Son” (English subtitles), discussion with Rabbi Daniel Utley

Complex repercussions face two families — one Israeli, one Palestinian — after learning that their sons were accidentally switched at birth.

Film viewing begins at 7 p.m. in Temple Emanu-El’s Tobian Auditorium, 8500 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas. Cost is $5 per individual film, $18 for a four-film pass and $50 for a four-film, reserved-seat series pass.

Tickets are available at the door or online at participate.tedallas.org/cinema.