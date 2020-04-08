Federation launches Emergency Lifeline Campaign, restarts Annual Campaign

DALLAS – After a brief hiatus of its fundraising efforts due to the new coronovirus crisis, The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas has restarted fundraising efforts toward its 2020 Annual Campaign.

Three weeks ago the Federation put its campaign on hiatus as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold. It quickly convened a Health Crisis Management Team — made-up of professional leaders representing the largest social service agencies serving the most vulnerable, the day schools, Orthodox Synagogue Association and Rabbinic Association of Greater Dallas

Without the core funding and grants from the Federation, its more than 80 partner agencies throughout Dallas, Israel and around the world could remain in crisis even after the quarantine is lifted and the pandemic has ended.

Thus, the annual campaign has relaunched.

“It is our hope that the community will see, now more than ever, the importance their dollars play in maintaining a vibrant Jewish Dallas by giving to the 2020 Annual Campaign so that the organizations who do the amazing work in, and for our community will continue to do so on the other side of this crisis,” said Mariam Shpeen Feist, Federation president & CEO.

Partner agencies and organizations urged the Federation to resume the Annual Campaign.

The Emergency

Lifeline Campaign

The Federation has simultaneously launched and opened an Emergency Lifeline Campaign with a goal of raising $1 million dollars to assist its community partner agencies, synagogues, schools and other Jewish community organizations with their immediate financial needs and shortfalls during these unprecedented times. The emergency campaign is designed to provide a lifeline of triage funding during this ever-evolving crisis to 70 local Jewish organizations.

Feist explained that if donors give just 10% over and above their annual campaign gift, the Federation will reach the goal of raising $1 million for the Emergency Lifeline Campaign.

“By giving above and beyond to the Emergency Lifeline Campaign, the community can and will support each of these organizations, to help sustain them in the midst of the situation,” Feist said.

Each of the organizations applying for these special grants are doing so, after exhausting all other federal, state and local funding opportunities.

The Emergency Lifeline Campaign is in addition to the emergency grants provided by a collaborative effort — The Emergency Crisis Fund — between the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation announced last week (see story below).

“The opportunity to give to each of the two campaigns is tikkun olam at its best,” said Feist. “It will help the Federation meet the $10.3 million goal we set out to achieve at the beginning of our campaign year. With only $3.2 million to go, it is the ‘power of the collective,’ that will allow the Federation’s partner agencies to safeguard and protect the most vulnerable populations, today, tomorrow and when this crisis is behind us.”

She concluded, “The Federation stands ready to put these dollars to work through our partner agencies. We are confident that the Dallas Jewish community will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

To give to the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas 2020 Annual Campaign and to the Emergency Lifeline Campaign, visit jewishdallas.org/donate.