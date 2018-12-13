Federation opens grant application process

Posted on 13 December 2018 by admin

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas has begun the 2019-20 grant application process, through which community organizations can receive short- and Long-Term Grants to fund new and increased needs and foster innovation in programming for the Dallas community.

The application process started Dec. 3, targeting initiatives that address one of the Federation’s impact areas: education, social services, global and local responsibility, Jewish identity, outreach and engagement, and security. All applications are due Feb. 6, 2019. Grant applications will be reviewed in the spring by the Federation’s Planning and Allocations Committee and grantees will be notified in mid-July.

“The Federation is pleased to once again offer these grants for our community,” said Robin Kosberg, Planning and Allocations Committee chair. “These grants allow the Federation to encourage innovation and fill important needs for our partner agencies and community organizations. We have been inspired by the programs funded in the first year of this grants program, and we hope that this resource will continue to energize our community.”

Short-Term Grants are available to all Jewish 501(c)(3) organizations serving the greater Dallas area. The funds are for one-off programs and/or seed funding of a project. Organizations may submit up to two applications requesting up to $20,000 per project. The grant application is available online at www.jewishdallas.org/grants. These grants are offered annually. Last year the Federation allocated $134,850 in Short-Term Grants to Dallas-area non-partner organizations and $112,000 to local partner agencies.

Long-Term Grants are available to current partner agencies that receive core funding from the Federation. These grants enable organizations to address increased and new needs for their organizations, as well as new, innovative programming. The grant funding commitment can be from 18 months up to three years. The maximum funding request is $75,000 per year. Similar to other Dallas-area grant-making organizations, the Federation will commit funding for up to three years, pending its performance, without the need for agencies to reapply annually. Last year the Federation allocated $694,000 in Long-Term Grants to its partner agencies.

“With the growth in our annual campaign, we have been able to support an increasing number of these innovative programs and look forward to continuing this expansion,” Federation President/CEO Bradley Laye said. “These supplemental funds continue to allow us to support new ideas and programs that strive to ensure our community’s strength and vibrancy.”

For more information on the grants, contact Evan Wolstencroft at ewolstencroft@jewishdallas.org or 214-615-5262.

—Submitted by Jon Cronson on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.