Fort Worth celebrates Karen Kaplan years of service

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County honored Karen Kaplan March 17 with the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of Federation Award for her years of service and commitment. The Champagne brunch was held at Congreation Ahavath Sholom. Kaplan has served as vice president and member of the Federation board multiple times, as well as president of Hadassah, program director for the Jewish Community Center and United Way volunteer, among others. Kaplan learned her commitment to community from her late parents Lilian and Sidney Raimey. Along with her husband, the late Al Kaplan, she instilled this same sense of community service to their three children, Elisa, Michael and Meryl.