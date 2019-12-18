Posted on 18 December 2019 by admin

Last month, a special delegation of active volunteers from Fort Worth’s Partnership2Gether (P2G) communities of the Western Galilee and Budapest traveled to the United States to learn about American Jews. During their visit, they were treated to an overview of engagement within the Fort Worth Jewish community; they met with Rabbi Brian Zimmerman at Beth-El Congregation, Hazzan Jeffrey Weber at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, and Rabbi Dov Mandel at Chabad of Fort Worth. They discussed the different streams of Judaism, politics, Israel, faith, and community and came to learn about the ways Jews practice and explore their Judaism here in America.

They were treated to tours of the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum by expert and friend Julie Meetal Berman, the Fort Worth Stockyards and the Magnolia Street areas, as well as joining for the Federation/Israel Bonds program featuring Dr. Bernd Wollschlaeger and learning about his personal journey from being the son of a decorated Nazi tank commander, to converting to Judaism, making aliyah and serving as a medic in the Israel Defense Forces.

The delegation enjoyed wonderful home hospitality thanks to Etta and Dr. Michael Korenman, Linda and Jeff Hochster, Alyson and Blake Halpern and Cindy and Robert Simon.

Partnership2Gether (P2G) is a program of the Jewish Agency and the Jewish Federations of North America. The vision of P2G is to build a global and united Jewish people made up of a tapestry of strong, lively, flourishing and interconnected Jewish individuals, families and communities working together to enrich Jewish continuity, identity and cultural understanding between Jews in Israel and their peers around the world. Our Partnership program continues to grow and we learn more at every engagement. If you are interested in getting involved or learning more, please contact the Federation at 817-569-0892.

