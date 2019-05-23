Categorized | Around the Town

Fort Worth,Tarrant County celebrates Israel

Posted on 23 May 2019

Eighth-grade students participated in CBIs first-ever Shark Tank. Winners developed a luxury travel company to showcase travel and food of Israel.
Photo: Marina Rekhelis

 

Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville held Israel Palooza earlier this month. Fourth-grade religious school students presented an Israel Fair on six tables in the synagogue’s sanctuary. Later, “Shark Tank” style presentations were held on Israel travel and food, humanitarian efforts and defense. The day’s program ended with a fashion show.

On May 19, the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County celebrated Israel at its annual Yom HaAtzmaut celebration at Beth-El Congregation. Folks enjoyed Klezzoup! Klezmer Band, Krav Maga, Arts & Crafts, the Kona Ice Truck and Israeli Food.

