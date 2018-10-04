Funding Goal Reached, The Legacy Midtown Park begins work

Posted on 04 October 2018 by admin

The Legacy Senior Communities reached its $15 million philanthropic campaign goal in the largest capital campaign in its history.

The donated funds will help build The Legacy Midtown Park rental continuing care retirement community in Dallas. The organization also closed on the financing for the community, and construction is underway.

The urban and contemporary retirement community will be part of the Midtown Park development in North Dallas between Meadow Road and Royal Lane near North Central Expressway. The community will have 184 independent living apartments and the highest quality of care in 51 assisted-living apartments, 36 memory-care residences and 54 suites for short-term rehabilitation or long-term care. Once completed, the community will create approximately 350 new jobs.

“I remember when we first started talking about creating this community and am so thrilled to witness this historic day in our organization’s history,” said Marc R. Stanley, chairman of The Legacy Senior Communities’ board of trustees. “We promised to build a rental retirement community with independent living and all levels of care on one campus, and we are ready to fulfill that commitment.

“I am so excited that The Legacy Midtown Park will meet the needs of our seniors and their families in a stunning campus that will provide a sense of connection, togetherness and engagement. Our seniors will have access to all the amenities they deserve and receive exemplary care. I am honored to be a part of this project, and I thank everyone, especially our generous donors, talented staff and loving volunteers who helped us reach this day.”

Carol Aaron, co-chair of the capital campaign committee and chair of the board of directors of The Legacy Midtown Park, also expressed her excitement.

“The Legacy Midtown Park is being built for the community by the community, and I am extremely grateful to everyone who helped us reach this milestone,” she said. “I feel a tremendous sense of pride as I watch our vision become a reality. We have an opportunity to provide a sense of comfort for families and meet the needs of our entire Jewish senior population now and in the future.”

Located on 10 acres in the Midtown Park development, The Legacy Midtown Park will be the only Jewish-sponsored rental retirement community in Dallas, though it is open to all faiths. With multiple dining options; a fully equipped fitness, aerobics and aquatic center; and cutting-edge amenities, The Legacy Midtown Park will create the lifestyle desired by seniors today and for years to come. The Legacy at Home, the organization’s not-for-profit home health care agency, will provide home health care, personal assistance and hospice services for both residents and seniors in the surrounding area.

“The Legacy Midtown Park will help us extend our mission, expand our services and broaden our reach by allowing us to serve more seniors and their families in the manner that best meets each family’s needs,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “We are creating a dynamic environment where seniors will have meaningful relationships, innovative programming, outstanding care and a deep commitment from our entire team. We are tremendously excited for what the future holds, and I cannot wait to positively impact the lives of so many seniors and their families.”

“I would like to personally thank our capital campaign co-chairs Carol and Steve Aaron and Marion and Bennett Glazer, as well as our vice-chairs Sharon and Chuck Levin and our committee members. We would not be here today without their dedication and the generosity of our donors who share our deep commitment to Jewish seniors and their families,” said Andrea Statman, director of development for The Legacy Senior Communities.

Construction on the different levels of living will begin concurrently across The Legacy Midtown Park campus. The community expects to open its long-term care and short-term rehab in the first quarter of 2020, with independent living, assisted living and memory care preparing to open in late 2020.

The Legacy Senior Communities will extend its capital campaign to give everyone in the community the opportunity to be a part of building this campus for Dallas Jewish seniors. At this point, the organization will also focus on raising necessary dollars for The Financial Assistance Fund to potentially be a safety net for seniors who need help.

For information about The Legacy Midtown Park, contact Dana Hanks by calling 972-468-6208 or emailing dhanks@thelegacywb.org.

For information about donating, contact Statman at 972-468-6161 or astatman@thelegacysc.org.

Submitted by Amy Jones on behalf of the Legacy Senior Communities.