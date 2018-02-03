Fundraising for The Legacy Midtown Park near goal

As a Jewish-sponsored rental continuing care retirement com- munity, The Legacy Midtown Park, between Meadow Road and Royal Lane just off North Central Expressway, will provide a con- nection to the Jewish community, a contemporary standard of living and exemplary care. Though it is the only Jewish-sponsored rental retirement community in Dallas, individuals of all faiths will be welcome. The facility will serve a broad demographic of Jewish se- niors, with a safety net that offers security and peace of mind.

The complex will have 184 in- dependent living apartments, 50 assisted living apartments, 36 memory care suites and 54 pa- tient rooms for short-term reha- bilitation or long-term care. The facility will be in an urban setting with multiple dining options, a farm-to-table concept, cutting- edge programming and amenities around every corner. The Legacy at Home, the organization’s not- for-profit home health care agency, also will provide home health care and personal care for residents if needed.

“My husband Steve and I are extremely thankful to longtime supporters, families and friends who have donated to our cam- paign, but now it is time for the public to stand with us and make this community a reality,” said Carol Aaron, co-chair of the capi- tal campaign committee and chair of the board of directors of The Legacy Midtown Park. “A community is judged by the way it cares for its elders, and it is our collective responsibility to build a campus for seniors where they will have a wonderful independent life and the highest quality of care if they need it. No donation is too small, and we want everyone to have the chance to say, ‘I helped build the future for seniors and their families in Dallas.’”

Legacy Midtown Park capital campaign committee members