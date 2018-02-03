Fundraising for The Legacy Midtown Park near goal

The Legacy Senior Communities, a not-for-profit charitable organization, has launched the public phase of its philanthropic capital campaign to build The Legacy Midtown Park, on which construction is scheduled to start in June 2018. So far, $13 million of the $15 million goal has been raised, with the public invited to join this historic endeavor.
As a Jewish-sponsored rental continuing care retirement com- munity, The Legacy Midtown Park, between Meadow Road and Royal Lane just off North Central Expressway, will provide a con- nection to the Jewish community, a contemporary standard of living and exemplary care. Though it is the only Jewish-sponsored rental retirement community in Dallas, individuals of all faiths will be welcome. The facility will serve a broad demographic of Jewish se- niors, with a safety net that offers security and peace of mind.
The complex will have 184 in- dependent living apartments, 50 assisted living apartments, 36 memory care suites and 54 pa- tient rooms for short-term reha- bilitation or long-term care. The facility will be in an urban setting with multiple dining options, a farm-to-table concept, cutting- edge programming and amenities around every corner. The Legacy at Home, the organization’s not- for-profit home health care agency, also will provide home health care and personal care for residents if needed.
“My husband Steve and I are extremely thankful to longtime supporters, families and friends who have donated to our cam- paign, but now it is time for the public to stand with us and make this community a reality,” said Carol Aaron, co-chair of the capi- tal campaign committee and chair of the board of directors of The Legacy Midtown Park. “A community is judged by the way it cares for its elders, and it is our collective responsibility to build a campus for seniors where they will have a wonderful independent life and the highest quality of care if they need it. No donation is too small, and we want everyone to have the chance to say, ‘I helped build the future for seniors and their families in Dallas.’”
Legacy Midtown Park capital campaign committee members
include Carol and Steve Aaron, co-chairs; Marion and Bennett Glazer, co-chairs; Sharon and Chuck Levin, vice-chairs; as well as Jack Baum, Ken Bruder, Charlie Corson, Sandy Donsky, Robert Goldberg, David Eisenberg, Mark Zale, Marc R. Stanley, Maddy Unterberg, Jerry Rasansky and Andrea Statman, director of development for The Legacy Senior Communities.
“Today’s seniors are living lon- ger, and they deserve a community in Dallas where they can come together, worship together and surround themselves with the tradi- tions and vibrant lifestyle they’re accustomed to living,” said Marion Glazer, co-chair of The Legacy Midtown Park capital campaign committee. “My husband Ben- nett’s family was one of the origi- nal founders of Dallas Home for Jewish Aged on the Golden Acres Campus, where The Legacy Senior Communities started caring for seniors. We want to re-establish that same sense of community, which includes a commitment to excellence, quality, tradition and engaging environments. We feel that it is the responsibility of ev-
Photo: The Legacy Senior Communities
An artist’s rendering of The Legacy Midtown Park. Construction is expected to start in June.
eryone in the community to step up and help ensure that we build The Legacy Midtown Park to serve seniors today and well into the fu- ture.”
The Legacy Senior Communities established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families 65 years ago. The organization currently serves seniors through The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano’s
only not-for-profit life care retirement community, and The Legacy at Home, the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in Greater Dallas with Medicare-certified in- home health care, private duty nursing and personal assistance with daily living. The Legacy Midtown Park will help the organization bet- ter meet the needs of seniors in Dallas.
All gifts will be recognized in an honor roll of giving, and there are a variety of naming opportunities beginning at $25,000. If you are interested in learning more about the capital cam- paign, contact Andrea Statman, director of development for The Legacy Se- nior Communities, at 972-468-6161 or astatman@thelegacysc.org.
— Submitted by Amy Jones
