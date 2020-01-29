Posted on 29 January 2020 by admin

The XFL’s Dallas Renegades team president Grady Raskin and Head Coach Bob Stoops helped unveil the team’s new logo during a press conference August 21, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/XFL

Homegrown Raskin excited for XFL launch

By Deb Silverthorn

When the Dallas Renegades take the field at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, against the St. Louis BattleHawks, the teams will be part of the opening weekend kickoff of the XFL season. At the helm for Dallas is team president, Grady Raskin.

“There are 87 million avid football fans in the United States and many of them want more,” said Raskin, excited about the upcoming opener. “The XFL and Dallas Renegades are here to give it to them and I’m proud to lead the organization that will provide fans with more action and less down time, or as we like to say — less stall and more ball.”

The son of Sandy and Dr. Philip Raskin and brother of Robbin, Raskin is a graduate of Greenhill School and George Washington University, where he earned a degree in sports management. Raised at Congregation Beth Torah, and now a member of Temple Emanu-El, Raskin spent his teen years with BBYO’s Brandeis chapter, and as an adult connected to the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Young Adult Division.

“Grady is one part of this great big wheel. We’re excited for and proud of him and we’ll be there rooting him and the team on to victory,” said Raskin’s father, forever a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but one more so of his children and grandchildren. “Our kid is smart and he’s a great businessman and he’s a super son, husband and dad — he’s got it all and we’re as impressed as can be.”

Raskin and his wife, the former Allyson Edelstein, are the parents of Mya and Myles — his at-home greatest cheer squad. The whole family is excited about this new chapter.

Starting his career with an internship in minor league baseball, and with the 1996 Olympics, Raskin served as director of advertising sales for the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, Mesquite Rodeo and American Airlines Center, vice president of business development for the Rangers and Stars and most recently as the Stars’ vice president of corporate partnerships.

“I’ve been blessed in a transient business to work my dream in my hometown and this opportunity allows me to continue that,” said Raskin. “The Metroplex loves football from high school, colleges and the pros. We take it very seriously and the XFL and the Dallas Renegades, with our head coach, Bob Stoops, are going to fill some of the months that were previously ‘quiet’ on football fields.”

“Quiet” no more, the league is divided into the XFL East (DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers) and the XFL West (Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, LA Wildcats, Seattle Dragons). Live broadcast coverage will be spread between FOX, FS1, ABC and ESPN.

The team’s Globe Life Park has been reconfigured from its Texas Rangers setup. In partnership with the City of Arlington, the transformation included pulling 18 rows from the former third base side and adding seating to what used to be left field to create the football venue.

“Starting here with the Rangers in 1996, I have so many memories of this park,” said Raskin. “Rather than taking it down, we chose to continue its legacy and that means games, memories, friends and families coming together right here. It’s very exciting.”

The Renegades family fun will include a spirit crew, high school area bands, and affordable pricing. Season ticket packages begin at $100 per seat and single-game tickets starting at $24.

“The Renegades’ experience is tailgating, entertainment and football from a whole new perspective,” Raskin said. “Our fans are cowboys and businesspeople, we’re culture and country, we’re motorcycles and high heels. The Renegades represent the broad spectrum that is North Texas and we’re here to welcome the community for a good time and some winning football.”

For Dallas Renegades ticket information, visit XFLRenegades.com.