Posted on 13 November 2019 by admin

Dear Families,

The Jewish Grandparents Network just came out with “Jewish Grandparenting Today: A Report on the findings from the National Study of Jewish Grandparents.” The sample included grandparents 55-80 years of age who self-identify as Jewish. There are a lot of interesting statistics to look at but here are a few dealing with attitudes and aspirations:

Grandparent Attitudes Toward Jewish Identity

•75% say being Jewish is an important part of my life

•70% say I feel that it is important to support Jewish charities or causes

•53% say I wish that my kids had a greater appreciation for their Jewish heritage

•51% say I consider myself a spiritual person

•30% say I consider myself a religious person

The “bottom line” is that Judaism is a strong part of the grandparent’s identity. Now how does that relate to their Jewish aspirations for their grandchildren.

•71% say it is important to me to transmit Jewish values to my grandchild

•70% say it is important to me to teach my grandchild about Jewish heritage

•64% say I want my grandchild to have a strong connection to Judaism

•63% say I want my grandchild to be interested in doing Jewish activities

•38% say it is important to me that my grandchild marries a Jewish partner

Grandparents, grandchildren and parents can learn much from this study. Of interest for us all are the questions on what constitutes Jewish identity, how do you define your identity as a Jew, and then the crucial question for all of us is how to transmit our values and heritage. It isn’t simply a desire but we each need a plan: What do you do that shows who you are and what you believe?

The final conclusion in the study is the challenge for us all today. Communities, parents, children AND grandparents must do their part.

“Communities and organizations would be best served by engaging today’s Jewish grandparents as true stakeholders with a full ‘seat at the table’ as they seek to better understand their interests and needs and to chart a path forward. When the Jewish community truly engages grandparents as partners, listen carefully, and invites them to play a lead role in designing and piloting new initiatives, they will harness a remarkable resource. The experience, talent, wisdom and passion of today’s Jewish grandparents will ultimately benefit the entire Jewish community.”

So all you grandparents out there — GET INVOLVED! Check out www.jewishgrandparents

network.org.

Laura Seymour is director of camping services at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center.