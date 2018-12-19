Grant funds DJCF series on legacy giving

Posted on 19 December 2018 by admin

A $15,000 grant from the Katherine C. Carmody Charitable Trust will allow the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation and the Southwest Community Foundation to produce a free series that will teach nonprofit organizations how to build a legacy giving program.

These programs will seek legacy gifts to be invested so the nonprofits earn income in the future. The importance of legacy giving also will be discussed.

“Month after month nonprofits spend valuable time fundraising and, for smaller nonprofits, that comes at the expense of their important missions,” according to a statement from the foundations. “Our community’s nonprofits know their respective communities and are fully capable of serving their missions in an effective way. That is why the DJCF/SWCF want nonprofits to prepare legacy giving programs, so they can focus long-term on what is most important — their missions.”

The Dallas Jewish Community Foundation and its DBA, the Southwest Community Foundation, have worked to improve the community and the world through the development and stewardship of philanthropic resources of donors and community partners.

Consistent with this mission, the Foundation has contributed more than $125 million in charitable distributions in the last decade to support a wide range of philanthropic interests, including education, human services, the arts and faith-based organizations.

The legacy giving program’s inaugural session will occur on Feb. 4 and will feature Phil Cubeta, assistant professor of philanthropy at the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Each session is meant for both volunteers and staff of nonprofit agencies. A kosher lunch will be provided.

All nonprofits are welcome to register for this free series of lunch and learns. For information, visit www.djcf.org.