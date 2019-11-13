Posted on 13 November 2019 by admin

Photo: Courtesy of Lee Gordon

Moe Stein with, from left, Lina Daragmeh, an Arab graduate, and Tamar Borman, a Jewish graduate. Both are members of Hand in Hand’s Jerusalem School Class of 2013.

His vision was one of partnership

Hand in Hand (Yad B’Yad) will host an event in memory of Moe Stein, z”l, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Congregation Shearith Israel, 9401 Douglas Ave.

In Israel, there are few institutions as important to advancing coexistence between Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs as the Hand in Hand Schools. Started in 1998 with 50 students, Hand in Hand enrolls nearly 2,000 students each year and impacts more than 10,000 people everyday in Israel by bringing Jewish, Christian Arab and Muslim Arab Israelis together in schools starting in pre-K through high school. There are six schools across the State of Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Galilee. The Dallas event will feature both a graduate and a current student of Hand in Hand as well as a member of its senior staff from Israel.

Moe Stein, z”l, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and longtime adviser to the Feldman Family Foundation, became involved with Hand in Hand Schools early in its development. His friend, Lee Gordon, of Portland, Oregon, is both co-founder of Hand in Hand and chair of the American Friends of Hand in Hand. Stein was widely known for his advocacy for coexistence between all of Israel’s citizens in order to make Israel stronger and safer for all Israelis.

Friends and family of Moe Stein, including Event Chairs Cynthia and Robert Feldman, Marcy Helfand, Rabbi Nancy Kasten, Bradley Laye, Rabbi Adam Roffman, Jerome Stein, Jourdan Stein and Andrea and Loren Weinstein, along with a robust host committee, hope to engage the Dallas Jewish community in the important work of Hand in Hand. Event attendance is a $36 donation for adults and an $18 donation for students. Tributes and memorial gifts may be made at https://handinhandk12.org/donate/.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact Andrea at andrea@handinhandk12.org or call 503-892-2962.