Posted on 22 December 2016 by admin

Submitted report

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Hillels of North Texas welcomed over 150 community members, alumni, parents, and students for its first dessert fundraiser at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas.

The evening honored two University of North Texas alumni, Mike Friedman and Brad Schweig, for their community leadership and service to Hillel. Two current Hillel students opened the evening, speaking about the impact of Hillels of North Texas on their university experience and Jewish identity.

The evening also featured a live auction by Larry Strauss. Auction items included student travel scholarships, Hillel Shabbat dinner, and other programs directly benefiting students.

The evening raised $36,000 to benefit Jewish life on campus at University of North Texas and University of Texas at Dallas.

— Submitted by Melissa Duchin