Posted on 31 October 2019 by admin

Dear Families,

What can I write that will be especially comforting to all who were affected by the Dallas tornadoes (and we were all affected in so many ways)? Minutes after the tornado took our roof, I was outside with neighbors as we checked on each other. After comforting and helping those I could, I walked with a friend up to the J (we live a block away) and we were so amazed and relieved to see our “second home” with thankfully relatively minimal damage inside, but of course the outside was a mess!

However, we not only survived but also have grown stronger with community support! A week has gone by and we continue to assess and see and hear more stories so as the “Shabbat Lady,” I must give you two pieces of Jewish wisdom:

•Judaism teaches with stories and it is our peoples story that has kept us alive and together. During this period of cleaning and fixing and healing, take time to tell your story and, especially, to listen to others — sharing provides comfort!

•This week we read the story of Noah — very apropos! There is much to learn and here are some important messages (from an anonymous source) that can not only teach a few lessons but also give us a few laughs (and it is so important to laugh even now!).

Lessons From Noah’s Ark

Don’t miss the boat.

Build on high ground.

If you can’t fight or flee — float!!

For safety’s sake, travel in pairs.

Stay below deck during the storm.

Don’t forget that we’re all in the same boat.

Don’t listen to critics — do what has to be done.

If you have to start over, have a friend by your side.

Plan ahead … it wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark.

Take care of your animals as if they were the last ones on earth.

When things get really deep, don’t sit there and complain — shovel!!!

Remember the woodpeckers. An inside threat is often bigger than the one outside.

Speed isn’t always an advantage. The cheetahs were on board but … so were the snails.

Stay fit. When you’re 600 years old, someone might ask you to do something REALLY big.