Posted on 23 August 2019

By Cnaan Liphshiz

(JTA) — A 17-year-old Israeli girl was killed and her father and brother were severely wounded in a bomb attack at a nature reserve in the West Bank.

Rina Shnerb of Lod, her father Eitan, a rabbi, and her brother Dvir, 19, were hiking at the Ein Bubin spring when they were attacked with an explosive device, possibly a grenade, hurled at them from a passing vehicle, according to reports by the Magen David Adom ambulance service and others.

The spring, which was named for a terrorist attack victim who died in 2015, is a popular destination for hikers. It is near the West Bank settlement of Dolev, east of Modi’in.

The Israel Air Force rescue unit, 669, evacuated the three wounded people from the scene of the attack while treating their injuries.