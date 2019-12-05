Posted on 05 December 2019 by admin













During its 9th annual Diaper Shower in October, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas collected more than 84,000 diapers and 64,000 wipes for those in need.

While the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offers nutrition assistance to millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families, it does not cover the cost of diapers or wipes, and it is reported that one in three mothers are in need of support in providing their children with products. The Diaper Shower also collects adult incontinence items for those in need.

In addition to receiving online donations, satellite collection sites were Akiba-Yavneh Academy Early Childhood Center, Ann & Nate Levine Academy Early Childhood Center, Anshai Torah, Athleta–Preston and Royal, Congregation Shearith Israel, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Goldberg Early Childhood Center at the JCC, MacArthur OBGYN, MacArthur Pediatrics, Mary Kay Inc., PJ Library Birthday Bash, Speech TX and Team Networking. Event co-chairs were Cathy Glick, Julie Liberman and Beverly Rossel.