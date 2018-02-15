J to host Fiddler Family Sing-Along Feb. 19

Posted on 15 February 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

from submitted reports

Since 1964, Fiddler on the Roof has left audiences singing some of its most memorable songs including Matchmaker, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset. On Monday, Feb. 19, the whole family is invited to The J for a free sing-along to this iconic movie musical. The event is a precursor to the J Performing Art Space (JPAS) production of Fiddler on the Roof JR. featuring two different casts of children and young adults ages 6 to 18 years old running March 8-25.

The Fiddler on the Roof Sing-Along will be held 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at The J, 7900 Northaven Road in Dallas. The film begins at 5:15 p.m. and lyrics will be subtitled on the screen. Admission is free and light dinner fare from Kosher Fresh will be provided, however, RSVP is required at http://bit.ly/2ssETOn to ensure space.

Fiddler on the Roof JR. is a witty and poignant tale about the struggle of one father to maintain his religious convictions in the face of a changing world with the help of his family and five daughters. Central themes in Fiddler on the Roof JR. revolve around traditional ways being shaken by new thinking, longstanding beliefs being challenged by young minds and families needing to decide between acceptance and rejection. These are the same issues that are challenging our world today. It’s a current reminder of today’s times and how each and every one of us are affected in some way or another, no matter our religion or ethnic background.

“At its core, Fiddler is about tradition and how tradition shapes our families and our lives,” said Alise Robinson, director of The J Performing Arts Space. “It is a story that captures the essential human longing for love, community, success, freedom, family and meaning.”

Fiddler on the Roof JR. will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8; at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10; at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11; at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22; and at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 2, in Zale Auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2BuFBxE.