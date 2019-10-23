Categorized | Dallas Tornado, News

JCC’s be. event is on for Saturday

Shearith Israel will host J City Limits

The JCC announced Tuesday that it will move forward with it’s annual be. event Saturday night. Shearith Israel will host J City Limits which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The JCC sent an email out to its stakeholders Tuesday night.

“While the JCC suffered significant damage to the campus, we are extremely fortunate that our building weathered the storm with little impact. Many of our JCC families have been affected and our hearts and prayers go out to all whose homes and neighborhoods have been effected.

“We are blessed to live in a community that comes to the aid of others when necessary. So many individuals and Jewish organizations have reached out to us offering assistance.

“After careful consideration we have decided to move forward with the be. event. Now more than ever, we as a community should come together in support of our JCC.”

To purchase tickets and support the J, please contact Karli at kward@jccdallas.org.

