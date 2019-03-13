JCRC holds 7th annual Interfaith Seder

Posted on 13 March 2019 by admin

DALLAS — The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will hold its seventh annual JCRC Interfaith Seder on April 9, presented by the Texas Jewish Post.

Following the model of a traditional Jewish Passover Seder, the annual JCRC Interfaith Seder draws comparisons between Passover stories and challenges that we face in present times by exploring a social action theme or value that resonates across numerous faiths. The JCRC Interfaith Seder is a unique opportunity for the Dallas Jewish community to join together with local faith leaders and individuals from different cultural, religious and ethnic backgrounds. The JCRC Interfaith Seder also gives the opportunity to our non-Jewish friends and neighbors to have a Jewish experience in a Jewish institution.

The leaders of the 2018 JCRC Interfaith Seder will be Rabbi Ari Sunshine of Congregation Shearith Israel and Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie of the Tenth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The JCRC Interfaith Seder Planning Committee is co-chaired by Mandy Golman of Congregation Shearith Israel and Reverend Damon L. Blakeley of Saint Paul AME Church.

The JCRC “reworks” the Haggadah to reflect this year’s Seder theme: Building Community Together. The JCRC expects more than 500 faith leaders, elected officials and community members from diverse faith backgrounds to attend the program, which has been called a “must attend” interfaith event in Dallas.

“VINYL” Booker T. Washington’s Jazz Singers are scheduled to perform. Dallas ISD’s Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is one of the top high schools in the nation for the study of music, and has produced singers including Erykah Badu and Norah Jones.

The mission of the Jewish Community Relations Council includes interfaith and interethnic outreach and the building of bridges that enable us to come together as a multifaceted and diverse community. As the public affairs division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, the scope of the JCRC also encompasses public policy, communications, education, issue management and social action.

The Seder is open to the community for a minimal charge of $20 per person, which covers the cost of the meal. This year’s JCRC Interfaith Seder will be held at Congregation Shearith Israel. To register, please visit www.jewishdallas.org/seder. For questions or more information, please contact jcrcdallas@jewishdallas.org or call the JCRC at 214-615-5293.

