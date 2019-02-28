JCRC hosts session with RISD leaders

Posted on 28 February 2019 by admin

DALLAS — More than 30 parents of Jewish students met with leadership of the Richardson Independent School District (RISD) on Feb. 19. The program featured a presentation and remarks by RISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone and RISD Board of Trustees President Justin Bono.

As part of its Education Initiative, the JCRC initiates programming, and offers support and guidance, to help Jewish students attending public school to be successful in the public school environment. The JCRC provides accurate and unbiased educational resources about Jews, Judaism, and Israel to public school districts. It also convenes and connects parents of Jewish public school students with one another and ISD leadership, and coordinates educator trainings and workshops on teaching about Israel and the Middle East.

The RISD leadership shared statistics on RISD students, as well as information about the school district’s model and strategic planning. A Q&A session followed the remarks, allowing parents to ask questions and share experiences. The JCRC has held similar meetings for parents of Jewish students in Allen, Frisco, and Plano.

“The Jewish Community Relations Council helps support the success of Jewish students in public schools by connecting parents to understand what is happening in the classrooms, as well as ensuring accurate information on Jews, Judaism, and Israel in textbooks,” remarked JCRC Chair Melanie Rubin.

For more information, contact the Jewish Community Relations Council at jcrcdallas@jewishdallas.org.

— Submitted by JCRC