Photo: Facebook/Google Maps/JTA Collage

The victims of the Pittsburgh shooting

‘Pause with Pittsburgh’ at 4 p.m., Oct. 27

DALLAS—Almost one year ago, on a quiet Saturday morning, Pittsburgh’s Jewish community suffered the most brutal anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history when a gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life building, taking the lives of 11 innocent people across three Pittsburgh congregations: Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life * Or L’Simcha, which all were joined in prayer. One year later there will be a moment to honor the memory of those lost and other people who were affected. In solidarity, the Jewish Federation of Dallas is asking the Dallas Jewish community to take a moment to Pause With Pittsburgh: www.pausewithpittsburgh.com.

“As the deadliest act of anti-Semitism in North American history, by coming together and Pausing with Pittsburgh, we show there is strength in numbers and that we are here for the victims, their families and the Jewish community in Pittsburgh,” said Mariam Shpeen Feist, president and CEO of the Federation.

On Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST), one year to the day since the attack, the Pittsburgh community will join in a public memorial service for a moment of remembrance. The community is invited to stop — wherever they are — and join together virtually. If you would like to participate, please sign up to receive a text message at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST) that will contain a video reading of a mourning prayer and the names of the 11 lives lost. Following the prayer, you can tune in to a livestream of Pittsburgh’s public memorial service and submit messages of support and solidarity by text.

“Nothing can erase what happened one year ago—but we can choose to stand even stronger and strive even further to demonstrate our resilience and strength as a People,” said Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America. “Through the darkness of this tragedy we have seen a wave of solidarity, and we are gratified that it has sparked a movement of renewed unity.”