Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas to host annual Super Sunday phone-a-thon

Posted on 21 February 2019 by admin

DALLAS — The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will host its annual Super Sunday event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3, at the Aaron Family JCC Zale Auditorium in Dallas. This event is presented by Park Place Dealerships and is the Jewish community’s largest fundraising phone-a-thon, offering volunteers the opportunity to work together to raise money to meet vital needs of the community. Leading the charge and serving as event co-chairs are Michael Carr, Micole Pidgeon-Cobert and Andrew Cobert, Shirley and Larry Strauss and Roberta and Stephen Toback.

“From those who never miss a Super Sunday, to newcomers ready to get involved, we’re looking for team members who can join us for the big game,” said Micole Pidgeon-Cobert, Super Sunday co-chair. “The incredible energy of Super Sunday, along with the feelings of connection and compassion that one receives when helping, whether making calls or answering the call, will make for a day our volunteers and our community won’t soon forget.”

Super Sunday offers four hours of volunteer opportunities. Volunteers are needed to make phone calls to close gifts and to help thank current Federation donors as part of its “thank-you” initiative. Snacks and raffle prizes will help add to the excitement of the day. Super Sunday volunteers can sign up easily at www.jewishdallas.org/supersunday.

“This is a great day for our caring neighbors, including our teens, to work together for the well-being and security of the most vulnerable among our extended Jewish family in Dallas, in Israel and overseas,” said Larry Strauss, co-chair of the event. “Teen volunteers can receive credit for community service hours and it’s a fantastic way to experience the vibrant diversity of our Jewish community, to see your friends and meet new ones.”

The event will provide incentives for each of the Federation’s partner agency volunteers in many ways including presenting MVP trophies to the agency, synagogue and individual who wins the most points throughout the day. Points are earned by closing gifts; the more volunteers closing gifts for the partner agency the more points they can score. The whole day will be an energy-filled, friendly competition bringing the community together.

“Come volunteer with us or answer the call and fulfill the mitzvah of tzedakah while giving back to our Dallas Jewish community,” said Mark Kreditor, board chair, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. “When we all work together we can strengthen our community for generations to come.”