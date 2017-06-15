Posted on 15 June 2017 by admin

Staff report

A new legacy giving program in Fort Worth and Tarrant County has secured 54 legacy gift commitments to the community in its first year. The commitments are a part of a collaboration between the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF) to preserve vibrant Jewish life for future generations by ensuring the long-term financial health of Jewish community organizations. Nationally, HGF has helped its partners to secure more than 14,000 commitments, valued at more than $500 million.

Through Life & Legacy, the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation to help start a communitywide legacy giving program, creating a shared goal for the organizations to work toward.

“We all strive to make the world a better place — through our children, our good deeds and our generosity. We are incredibly grateful to all of our donors who have committed to leaving a legacy gift and helping to secure our community’s future.” said Bob Goldberg, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County.

As a part of the collaboration, the Federation, in turn, partnered with local congregations Ahavath Sholom, Beth-El, Beth Israel, and Beth Shalom as a part of the two-year program that provides coaching, training and incentive grants to ensure that legacy giving becomes a normal part of the philanthropic culture of the community.

“Providing Jewish communities with proven tools and training to help them secure their long-term financial goals is absolutely vital.

Through the Life & Legacy program, I’m hopeful that we will be able to help sustain vibrant communities that allow future generations to enjoy our rich Jewish culture and heritage,” said Harold Grinspoon, the founder of HGF.