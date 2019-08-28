Posted on 28 August 2019 by admin

Photo: JFGD

SCN National Security Advisor Doron Horowitz leads a security preparedness program for community leaders and first responders. The program, held at Congregation Shearith Israel, was convened by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Community Security Initiative.

Program focuses on preparedness and resiliency

(Dallas) On Sunday, Aug. 18, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Community Security Initiative (CSI), in partnership with Congregation Shearith Israel, brought together more than 50 individuals representing local Jewish organizations from across the city, for an educational program. The program focused on preparedness and resiliency in emergency situations.

Bill Humphrey, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas (JFGD), convened members of local law enforcement and first responders. The inaugural tabletop exercise was part of its ongoing educational series to help elevate the planning, preparedness and response of local organizations, schools and synagogues.

The program was led by the Secure Community Network (SCN) Deputy Director & Chief Operating Officer Patrick Daly as well as the National Security Advisor Doron Horowitz. SCN is the official Homeland Security initiative for organized Jewish communities. This served as the beginning of an increased culture shift, focused on enhancing safety, security planning, and infrastructure for Jewish organizations across North Texas.

“The High Holidays are around the corner. We need to plan, be diligent and stress-test those plans and be ready for anything,” said Bill Humphrey, JFGD director of community security.

“In addition to last week’s training, we plan to provide additional and ongoing educational programs on active shooter preparedness and it is my hope that everyone in the community will see the importance of it and participate,” he continued.

Founded in the summer of 2016, CSI is funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas unrestricted annual campaign and the Korenvaes Family Foundation. Federation’s security initiative in collaboration with SCN creates and implements plans to ensure the safety and resilience of our community. Since its inception, the initiative has successfully planned and conducted an educational series for each of the area’s Jewish schools, synagogues and agencies.

“The work of the Community Security Initiative is important to set a culture of responsiveness and preparedness for our local Jewish community,” said A.J. Rosmarin, board chair, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. “In today’s world we see security as a utility, just like water and electricity,” he added.

