JFS senior program receives Sixty and Better award

Posted on 14 February 2019 by admin

On Jan. 28 Hedy Collins accepted an award on behalf of the Jewish Family Services Senior Program. The award was presented to Hedy by Sixty and Better, formally known as Senior Citizen Services.

One aspect that made the morning special is that those in attendance were able to listen to Evelyn Siegel share words of wisdom with warmth and humor. Evelyn and the Jewish community have a long and important history with Sixty and Better.

The agency was started with a grant from National Council of Jewish Women and its founders were Evelyn Siegel and Roz Rozenthal. Among the first board members were Ellen Mack, Amy Stien and the late Rosalie Schwartz.

In attendance were Dr. Carole Rogers, Jewish Family Services director, as well as Steve Katten, attorney and Sixty and Better board member; attorney Karen Johnson; and Evelyn Siegel’s son Terry, all three of whom are extremely active volunteers.

Sixty and Better provides meals to 25 senior programs in Tarrant County. The Jewish Family Senior Program is one of the partner agencies. Jewish Family Services runs a daily senior program which takes place at Congregation Beth-El.

In addition to a meal, the JFS program provides socialization and activities such as exercise and bingo.

Sixty and Better also offers more than just a meal to their partner programs.

At no cost to the programs the organization offers health and wellness classes designed to improve the physical and mental well-being of older adults. The classes include Aging Mastery, A Matter of Balance, and Health For Me Chronic Disease Management.

The entire Tarrant County Community is thankful to Evelyn and her friends for having the foresight to start this agency. And of course, the Jewish community is grateful to Hedy and her staff for running the daily program.

Jewish Family Services is also grateful for financial support provided by the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation.