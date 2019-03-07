Jill Rashdi drives the birthday BUSiness

Posted on 07 March 2019 by admin

By Deb Silverthorn

Sticky and bedazzled crafts? Check. Birthday parties brighter than all the colors of the rainbow? Crafts on Wheelz party bus has that, too.

Driven through the entrepreneurial get-up-and-go of owner Jill Rashdi has the creative spark to make birthdays memorable.

With eight different parties to choose from, themes of superheroes, unicorns, sports, and whatever else one’s imagination can allow, Rashdi brings the party to any location. Setup, cleanup, and everything in between are hers to provide; the partiers only need to celebrate. With the popularity of food trucks and game and other mobile experiences, she has taken her act on the road.

A reconfigured 20-foot trailer, the colorful Crafts on Wheelz can hold birthday parties to a maximum of 16, lasting one-and-a-half hours with three crafts, or events and festivals that can accommodate up to 250, with participants moving in and out of the bus, creating one project.

“Guests leave with three treasures: their self-made craft, memories of the experience and the empowerment of working with their hands,” said Rashdi, whose menu of offerings include bottle cap art, tiled pencil holders, clothespin dolls, yarn chandeliers, jewelry-making, tooth-fairy pillow designs, stationery, treasure boxes, journals and more.

“Many of our projects are of recycled materials so guests learn lessons about repurposing materials and protecting earth’s resources,” she said.

“Jill is terrific with the kids because she understands them,” said Chabad of Plano’s Rivkie Block, who hosted Crafts on Wheelz at Chabad of Plano’s Sukkot party last year. “She’s a mother, and aside from her own educational background she comes from a family of educators.”

Events can be arranged for all ages and stages, generally allowing for one-and-a-half hours of access to the Crafts on Wheelz Studio (bus), with party leaders, eco-friendly craft supplies, up to three projects per guest, and aprons. Birthdays and other celebrations, team-building or large-scale companywide events can be served by the mobile studio. Holiday hostings, with crafts to represent occasions around the calendar, are also possible.

Crafts on Wheelz’s trailer needs 50 feet, streetside or in a parking lot (no driveways), and the bus can travel to public areas, as long as a permit — if required — has been secured by the event’s host.

Michele Sharoni hosted Crafts on Wheelz for her daughter Ella’s 11th birthday party, a Boho Chic fest during which the girls made dream catchers. With Sharoni only needing to be concerned about inviting the friends and what to serve, it was a great day for all.

“Crafts on Wheelz was great and lots of fun. The dream catchers weren’t ‘simple,’ but Jill raised the challenge and Ella’s guests completed it,” said Sharoni. “By word-of-mouth we know many others who have had Jill come out, including to my kids’ school, where her glow-in-the-dark slime craft was a hit, and every time it’s been great.”

“This business combines my passion for inspiring others to be the best they can be with my love of the arts and my desire to stay active and connected to the community,” said Rashdi, a graduate of Greenhill School. She was a member of Zesmer chapter of BBYO, later graduating from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in English, then a master’s in library science.

A Dallas native, Rashdi is the daughter of Larry and the late Mimi Goldman and granddaughter of Neil and the late Maxine Goldman and Aaron and Pearl Klausner. The sister of Josh (Jen) Goldman, Mandy (Matt) Erickson, Liz (Clarke) McIlravy, Alli (Josh) Parshall, and Erin Goldman, Rashdi grew up at Temple Emanu-El, her wedding to husband Kobi the last of Rabbi Gerald Klein’s formal occasions.

The couple are the parents of triplets Ben, Daniella and Shai.

“I want to incorporate people, joy, art and creativity,” said Rashdi, a former librarian, instructional designer, and leadership coach looking to come out from behind the work desk and wanting an opportunity to express, teach and be creative. “With Crafts on Wheelz, that’s become a reality.”

For information or to book an event, visit craftsonwheelz.com, call 214-355-0050 or email fun@craftsonwheelz.com.