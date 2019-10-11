Posted on 11 October 2019 by admin

Trevor and Elaine Pearlman

Jewish National Fund Campaign Director Deb Rochford, event chair Elaine Pearlman, Nimrod Ron, Jewish National Fund Dallas Director Ellie Adelman

Adi Ouziel, Max Solomon, Nimrod Ron and Zachary Solomon

Dallas Maverick Dwight Powell with Nimrod Ron

Mr. and Mrs. Ron with friends of Nimrod’s

Jewish National Fund supporters Sharron and Ophir Laizerovich

Nimrod Ron in front of his Jewish National Fund – inspired painting

Nearly 200 art enthusiast and Israel supporters gathered at the Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery on Sept. 26 to see a special exhibition of the work of Israeli artist and entrepreneur Nimrod Ron. The event was conceptualized by Dallas philanthropist Elaine Pearlman, who, along with her husband Trevor, is a close and personal friend of Nimrod’s.

Nimrod served four years in the elite Shaldag unit of the Israel Defense Forces. He earned a JD and an MBA from Hebrew University. At the age of 29, he is already a successful high-tech entrepreneur and was named as one of Forbes Magazine’s “30 under 30.” His amazing talent earned him the honor of having his work displayed in the Dallas Museum of Biblical Art, alongside works from Andy Warhol.

“Thank you so much to Elaine and Trevor for making my dreams come true and making tonight a reality,” said Nimrod. “I decided to partner tonight with Jewish National Fund because I have seen firsthand the work that they are doing to continue Herzl’s dream in Israel. Everything they do is integral to a vision of building and connecting to the land of Israel.”

One of the works of art that was displayed and sold at the event was inspired by the relationship Nimrod developed with JNF, called Zionism 2.0, of Theodor Herzl painting a tree according to JNF’s vision. While the roots are darker in order to represent the initial struggle of the Jewish people, the rich color pallet represents the diversity and richness of Israeli culture, and its evolution into a vibrant nation. This piece, along with the others on display, sold at the event and 10% of all sales were donated to Jewish National Fund.