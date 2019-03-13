Just For Show will feature The Second City

Posted on 13 March 2019 by admin

By Deb Silverthorn

Day after day, Jewish Family Service provides life-changing interventions to the people it serves. To support those programs and services financially, JFS will present “Just For Show,” featuring the improv comedy troupe The Second City, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at The Majestic Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Brad Sham will serve as master of ceremonies.

“The need has never been greater,” said Event Co-chair Eric Goldberg, “and the expertise and consideration afforded by the JFS team to our clients is something we couldn’t be prouder to support.”

Goldberg is co-chairing the event with his wife Sharon as well as Stefani and Gary Eisenstat and Greta and Howard Herskowitz.

“Other than annual gifts provided by donors, Just For Show provides one of our largest sources of unrestricted operating support — critical funding needed to support all of the agency’s services,” said JFS’ CEO Cathy Barker. “More than half of our clients who access clinical or employment services pay $5 or less for services. The funds we raise at this event ensure that we can continue to serve anyone in need, regardless of their ability to pay and for as long as needed.”

For more than 50 years The Second City troupe, with alumni that include Tina Fey, Chris Farley, Bill Murray and Keegan-Michael Key, has been presenting improvisational comedy. With a variety of theaters, training centers and full-time touring ensembles, laughter is provided around the world. The Second City is creating an original show for the evening, customized to spread joy relating to JFS and the Dallas Jewish community.

“Just For Show is a great night out with friends, colleagues or a significant other to laugh and support a great cause,” said Barker. “The Second City is legendary. When you think about improv, they immediately come to mind. It was a no-brainer to bring them in for this evening of comedy and community.”

Sham said that The Second City is a favorite stop of his when he heads to the Windy City.

“It’s on my ‘to do’ almost every time I get to Chicago and I know Just For Show will be a real treat,” said Sham, known as “the voice of the Dallas Cowboys,” broadcasting his 41st season for the team this year.

The broadcaster commended JFS for its monumental work for the community, with more than 150 programs, groups and services. Serving its mission every day, JFS’ employees and volunteers provide professional, effective and affordable mental health and social services that promote lifelong self-sufficiency and well-being for anyone in need regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or ability to pay.

“The tremendous work that Jewish Family Service does across the community is important work to be understood and supported. All they had to do was ask and I’m honored to be a part of this special night,” said Sham.

JFS, nationally accredited in all service areas by the Council on Accreditation, is a United Way Agency and community partner of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. With more than 40 community collaborations built over its 68 years, Jewish Family Service offers wraparound care to address multiple needs, its sliding scale, even to zero cost, making a difference and changing lives for more than 13,000 people each year.

JFS encompasses more than 150 different services, groups, programs, and specialists in the areas of mental health support for all ages; food pantry; older adult needs; career and employment; family violence intervention; and emergency assistance. In 2018, 1,604 volunteers gave 28,454 hours to enhance and enable those programs to succeed.

Just for Show’s honorary co-chairs are Sheryl and Gordon Bogen, Lisa and Neil Goldberg, Beverly and Joe Goldman, Barbara and Clive Miskin, Hannah Kay and Harlan Pollock, Barbara and Stan Rabin and Barbara and Donald Zale.

Tickets, which include kosher snacks, are $150 with a limited number of young adult (ages 21-35) seats available at $50/person. To purchase tickets, visit jfsjustforshow.org. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 469-206-1690 or email Leah Guskin at lguskin@jfsdallas.org.