Posted on 03 July 2019 by admin

This summer, we study mitzvot through “mitzvah heroes.” Each week we remember — “We are standing on the shoulders of the ones who came before us!”

Tzedek is the mitzvah of doing justice. The words tzedek and tzedakah appear almost 300 times in the Torah. Jewish tradition teaches that justice and compassion are two of the most important qualities for people to survive and live together peacefully.

Leviticus 19, also called the Holiness Code, says that being holy is being just.

Elie Wiesel told the following story: A man who saw injustice in his city protested against it every day. One day someone asked why he continued to protest since no one was paying attention. The man answered, “In the beginning I thought I would change people, but now I continue so people will not change me.”

Mitzvah hero of today’s world —

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg graduated with honors from Columbia Law School, not one law firm in New York would hire her because she was a woman. She became a pioneer in the fight for women’s legal rights and argued six landmark cases on behalf of women before the Supreme Court.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court. Upon accepting the nomination, she spoke of her background. “I am very sensitized to discrimination. I grew up at the time of World War II in a Jewish family. I have memories as a child … seeing a sign in front of a restaurant: ‘No dogs or Jews allowed.’ I have a last thank-you … to my mother. I pray that I may be all that she would have been had she lived in an age when women could aspire and achieve, and daughters are cherished as much as sons.”

In our ancestors’ footsteps —

Jewish Supreme Court Justices

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is one of the most recent Jewish justices and the first Jewish woman justice. However, many great American Jews have served the United States as lawyers and judges.

Louis Brandeis was the first Jewish Supreme Court justice, serving from 1916 to 1939. He was nicknamed “The People’s Attorney” because he was an advocate of social and economic reforms. He was also a leading Zionist and Brandeis University is named in his honor.

Benjamin Cardozo served on the Supreme Court from 1932 to 1938. The school of law at Yeshiva University is named after him. Felix Frankfurter served from 1939 to 1962 and helped create the American Civil Liberties Union. Arthur Goldberg and Abe Fortas served in the 1960s and Stephen Breyer was named to the Court in 1994.

Finish these statements

Ruth Bader Ginsburg fulfilled the mitzvah of tzedek by:

The U.S. Supreme Court Justices fulfill the mitzvah of tzedek by:

I can fulfill this mitzvah by:

Family talk time

• Sometimes kids say that something a parent, teacher or coach decides isn’t fair. What does it mean to be fair? Think of some examples and then think of a way to decide what is fair.

For example, when sharing a piece of cake, one person gets to cut and the other gets to choose the piece.

• Why is it so hard to be a judge? What does it mean to be “impartial”? What would make it difficult to judge someone? Can we judge ourselves? Why or why not?

• Making sure there is justice in the world is not the same as making sure there are judges. What is justice all about? Some people say that life isn’t always fair — is that fair?

Laura Seymour is director of camping services and director of Jewish life and learning at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center.