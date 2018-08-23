Kosher Palate brings deli, BBQ, more

Posted on 23 August 2018 by admin

By Deb Silverthorn

Dallas’ taste buds are about to explode to a fuller palate, with the opening of Kosher Palate at the Northwest corner of Belt Line and Coit roads. When the restaurant opens this week, owner Chaim Goldfeder and chef Ali Pruett will provide a full deli, prepared foods and dry goods, refrigerated and frozen to-go items and more.

The Kosher Palate will feature a barbecue pit, a cook line with fryers, ovens, griddles and grills and a reputation long in the community.

“We’re doing ‘Southern Haimesh,’ kosher comfort food with a southern twist,” said Goldfeder, who as the owner of Texas Kosher BBQ has been serving up kosher barbecue and other foods in the area since 2014. He has been catering for private and community clients.

In readying the space, Goldfeder asked future customers to complete and share a survey (bit.ly/2Hkk0qB) that investigates shopping preferences and habits and product desires, in exchange for a 10 percent discount on their first purchase.

The new restaurant, which will also host a party room to serve up to 40, will offer prime rib and sea bass, salads, kugels, soups, appetizers and baked goods. The deli will provide pastrami and corned beef sandwiches made with housemade meats, barbecue brisket, chopped beef, fried chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, 50-day whiskey-aged ribeye, smoked short ribs and more. The full kosher grocery will have fresh checked lettuce and herbs, as well as meats and Cholov Yisroel dairy products.

“We are so excited to add another wonderful restaurant to the community as we continue shining as the southern beacon of kosher food,” said Meira Naor, executive director of Dallas Kosher. “The Kosher Palate will bring new flavors and, from a ‘good ole Texas breakfast’ to whatever your taste buds desire, the menu goes on and on. It’s good for us, for the community and for visitors from afar.”

The Kosher Palate is developing a mobile app and full website, both making online ordering as easy as a “click here,” and a text to let the customer know when their order is almost ready. Both curbside pickup and home delivery will be available.

Ready to place their first orders are Hadassah Browns and Lauren Nise, both of whom have had Goldfeder cater meals for them.

“Chaim’s heart comes before his business, and at the end of the day he always wants to do the right thing,” said Browns. Her family’s favorites include hot pastrami that she says melts in your mouth. “The Kosher Palate is his dream, and I’m so happy for him to be able to make a living using his talent, and for all of us who can go there to eat, or to pick up almost anything at any time.”

For the Nise family, it’s the smoked chicken, chicken and mushroom barley soups and brisket that are at the top of the request list. “Everything about a restaurant of Chaim’s sounds great, and I’m happy to outsource the cooking to a professional,” Nise said. “When I want to know what I’m serving will be yummy, I trust Chaim and Ali — they’re just always that good.”

Goldfeder and his wife, Miriam, who moved to Dallas in 2000, are the parents of Eli, Nechama and Shlomo. Goldfeder remembers his start in the kitchen as a pot washer at Milk and Honey Bistro in Baltimore.

Matching Goldfeder recipe for chopping skills is Chef Pruett. The two have known each other for many years, and she offered to help out during Hurricane Harvey relief when Goldfeder worked with a team that included A Taste of the World, Dallas Kosher, Simcha Kosher Catering and many volunteers that served over 40,000 donated meals.

A Bartlesville, Oklahoma native, Pruett loves cooking in Dallas where the citizens support restaurants. “I’ve worked all over, from the Dallas Country Club to Mignon and the Mansion on Turtle Creek and as a personal chef,” she said. “Dallas people love to eat, and they love to eat good. That’s exactly what we’re going to serve up, with no corners cut. And with kosher, something people know adds to the goodness — never a compromise.”

With Goldfeder’s meat expertise and Pruett’s signature dishes, including a mashed yucca with honey poblano chicken, or corn salad, she believes Kosher Palate will have customers coming back again and again.

“We’ll have so much, and all of it delicious, that it’ll take a long time before someone would have to start over on the menu,” said Pruett. “People eat with their eyes, and we’ll appeal there first and then fill you with greatness. Chaim and I are so alike and so different, but we both want and create perfection. We work really well together and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Pruett, Goldfeder, their current clients and the community in general couldn’t be more ready.

Kosher Palate will open at 7989 Belt Line Road, Suite 154. For more information, call 469-601-1002 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at Kosher Palate or kosherpalatetx.com.