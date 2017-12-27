Posted on 27 December 2017 by admin

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County will present Brunch & Budapest: A Revitalization of Jewish Life at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Congregation Ahavath Sholom.

The event is part of the Federation’s 2018 Annual Campaign, co-chaired by Robert Simon and Cheryl Visosky. The Jewish community is invited to learn about what it’s like to be Jewish in Hungary today. Budapest has the largest postwar Jewish population in central Europe, and the city is at the forefront of the revitalization of Jewish life. Budapest is also a Partnership2Gether city with close ties to Fort Worth.

Featured speakers will be Hedi Pusztai and Marton Tordai. Born in Budapest after the downfall of communism, both were raised in secular Jewish homes — Tordai’s family even celebrated Christmas. Both young Hungarians found their Jewish roots through connecting with Birthright. Pusztai made aliyah in 2009, and has been actively working both in Israel and Budapest with young adults through the Jewish Agency. Tordai, a millennial, made his trip in 2014 and has worked in Budapest since then to revive the Jewish community in the capital.

Since 2012, the Fort Worth and Tarrant County Federation’s Partnership2Gether consortium has made Budapest a sister city along with Akko and the Western Galilee in Israel. In Budapest, there are a large number of people who are Jewish by birth but whose families have not chosen to live a Jewish lifestyle. By creating community with young Jews in America and Israel, Partnership2Gether aims to support the revitalization of Jewish community in central Europe that was devastated by the Holocaust and Communism.

Brunch & Budapest event chair Lisa Rein welcomes all. “Come feed your face, your mind and your soul. Your presence is important to support the hard work of these young pioneers.”

Brunch is free, but reservations are required by calling the Federation at 817-569-0892 or emailing c.simon@tarrantfederation.org.