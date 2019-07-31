Posted on 31 July 2019 by admin

Health care building expected to open summer 2020

Photo: Courtesy The Legacy Midtown Park

Construction is well underway at The Legacy Midtown Park with the first

building slated to open next summer.

Construction is well underway on The Legacy Midtown Park, The Legacy Senior Communities’ Jewish-sponsored rental continuing care retirement community. The new community is a symbol of the nonprofit organization’s commitment to Dallas-area Jewish seniors and their families, and it represents the next step in the organization’s 65-year history of providing vibrant lifestyles and high-quality care for seniors. Recently, the organization celebrated a topping-off of the community’s health care center, which is scheduled to open its doors in summer 2020.

“As an organization, we strive to ensure that our services allow us to best serve Jewish seniors and their families,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “Through The Legacy Midtown Park, we are creating an environment where residents can thrive with state-of-the-art resources, innovative programming and a deep commitment to Jewish seniors and their families. From the design of the community to the team members brought on board, we’ve taken every step to ensure that The Legacy Midtown Park is a place seniors are proud to call home. We are thrilled to announce each milestone that brings us closer to our purpose of serving Jewish seniors in the Dallas community.”

The urban and contemporary retirement community will be part of the thriving Midtown Park development in North Dallas between Meadow Road and Royal Lane near North Central Expressway. The community will have 184 independent living apartments and the highest quality of care in 51 assisted living apartments, 36 memory care residences, and 54 suites for short-term rehabilitation or long-term care. Construction for the project is being overseen by The Belaire Group, which serves as the project’s Owner’s Representative. The Belaire Group has provided consulting services for The Legacy Senior Communities since the initial planning phase in 2014. The project team for The Legacy Midtown Park also consists of Brian Schiff & Associates (development consultant), StudioSix5 (interior designers), D2 Architecture, and Talley Associates (landscape architects), who are all working to make The Legacy Midtown Park a reality. According to Marco DePalma, president of The Belaire Group, The Legacy Midtown Park has been designed to go above and beyond in providing an efficiently designed community for seniors with access to the high-quality services that The Legacy Senior Communities is known for.

“The uniqueness of the project is that it was designed with extreme attention to detail when it comes to an elegant and contemporary design, all while being functional for residents,” said DePalma. “The Legacy Senior Communities has worked to provide a community for future residents that is more than just a place to call home, but a place where residents are able to live active and vibrant lifestyles. Construction is moving along, and we’re pleased to have recently completed the roof on our health care center. Additionally, the first floor for the Assisted and Memory Care building was placed following the Fourth of July holiday, and we anticipate a new floor being poured in each building every 10 days. We’re pleased to see the community taking shape and look forward to seeing the finished product.”

Construction on the three different buildings is occurring concurrently across The Legacy Midtown Park campus. The community expects to open the health care center building, offering short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing services in summer 2020. Following the opening of the health care center next summer, the assisted living and memory care building is anticipated to open shortly after, followed by independent living in the first quarter of 2021. Located on 10 acres in the Midtown Park development, The Legacy Midtown Park will be the only Jewish-sponsored rental retirement community in Dallas. The development will offer security and peace of mind for people of all faiths who will call the community home. With multiple dining options including kosher kitchens, a full-service pub with a billiards table, a golf simulator, underground parking, fully equipped fitness, aerobics studio and aquatic center, as well as many other cutting-edge amenities, The Legacy Midtown Park will create the lifestyle desired by seniors today and for years to come.

The Legacy at Home, the organization’s not-for-profit home health care and hospice agency, will also provide home health care, personal assistance, and hospice services for both residents of The Legacy Midtown Park and seniors in the surrounding area. The services provided through The Legacy at Home will act as an extension to further the continuum of care offered at The Legacy Midtown Park.

“As construction moves forward, we couldn’t be more excited to witness The Legacy Midtown Park becoming a reality,” said John Falldine, executive director of The Legacy Midtown Park. “The Legacy Senior Communities has a long-established reputation of excellence for serving Jewish seniors and their families in North Texas, and through The Legacy Midtown Park we will be able to continue that dedication to high-quality service in the heart of Dallas. In addition, as a rental model without an upfront entry fee, our community will offer seniors the opportunity to enjoy the active lifestyle of an urban setting, all while maintaining the privacy and comforts of a close-knit community.”