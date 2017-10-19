Posted on 19 October 2017 by admin

Melissa Orth is the new president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities.

The not-for-profit organization is the parent company of The Legacy Willow Bend, the only life care retirement community in Plano; The Legacy at Home, a home health agency; and The Legacy Midtown Park, a rental continuing care retirement community under development in Dallas. Orth’s appointment is the result of a nationwide search and involved feedback from the search committee, executive committee, board, employees and other members of the Dallas Jewish community.

For the past 17 years, Orth served as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Greenhill School.

“Melissa’s talent, skill set and work ethic have enabled her to have great success in a variety of different industries. We are confident Melissa will bring the same energy and passion to The Legacy Senior Communities as she has with her prior employers and achieve great success with us,” said Marc R. Stanley, chair of the Board of Trustees of The Legacy Senior Communities.

“Those who have worked with Melissa in the past describe her as a compassionate and gifted executive who brings people together, solves problems, knows how to lead and understands when to listen. We are thrilled to have her join our organization, and we are confident that her skills and perspective will benefit our management team, associates, residents and families.”

During her tenure at Greenhill School, Orth supervised the management of campus operations, including facilities, human resources, technology, security, health services and purchasing. She also managed all financial operations and financial reporting. In addition, She managed the programming, design and construction of a significant expansion and renovation project at Greenhill School. Orth has an affinity for not-for-profit organizations, and prior to Greenhill School she served as vice president of finance for the American Heart Association, National Center. In addition, she has been active in many professional and civic organizations, including the National Business Officers Association, Dallas Women’s Foundation, Susan G. Komen Foundation, St. Philip’s School & Community Center and Planned Parenthood.

“For more than 20 years, I have had the privilege of working with strong mission-based organizations, and that is what initially attracted me to The Legacy Senior Communities,” said Orth. “The organization’s commitment to service, quality and excellence was immediately evident, and I am proud to join such a dedicated and compassionate community.

As an adult child, I understand and appreciate the importance of seniors living active, healthy and interesting lives, and I look forward to continuing to develop our innovative, creative and community building programming and initiatives. It is also important that we continue to expand our reach into the senior community to ensure our services and care are available to those who want and need what we provide, regardless of their ability to pay. It is critically important that our residents are intellectually stimulated and engaged, and that every person served by The Legacy Senior Communities receives the highest quality care and support.”

Orth graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kansas State University, and she is a certified public accountant.