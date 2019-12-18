Posted on 18 December 2019 by admin

The Legacy Willow Bend and 12 recipient organizations.

Record 3,887 handmade treasures given to 12 organizations

Submitted Story

PLANO — The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend made their annual donation of handmade knitted goods to 12 Greater Dallas and Plano organizations Dec. 12. This year’s gift included 3,887 scarves, hats, dolls, blankets and washcloths that were distributed at the event to representatives from Christ United Methodist Church, Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church, Dallas Police Department, Hope’s Door, Jewish Family Service, Plano Independent School District, Plano Police Department, Minnie’s Food Pantry, National Council of Jewish Women, Streetside Showers, Trinity Basin Preparatory and Vickery Meadow Food Pantry and Clothes Closet.

The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano’s only life care retirement community, is home to The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend, the community’s knitting group that has created 24,877 pieces since its inception. The group of knitters, who live at the Jewish-sponsored community, also worked this year with Girl Scout Troop 3537 to make pompoms for each of the 1,724 hats. After the troop completed its 50-hour service project, Bank of America employees stepped in to continue the work.

“Our knitters do such a wonderful mitzvah,” said Rivae Campo, volunteer coordinator at The Legacy Willow Bend. “These women knit and crochet every Monday as a group, and work individually in their spare time, to create these precious articles intended to give warmth, joy, and comfort for those that need it most. We loved seeing their passion attract others to their efforts this year — sometimes the opportunity to serve is the greatest gift of all.”

The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend are passionate about the importance of volunteering and giving back to the greater community, and see the annual distribution event as a culmination of their dedication and efforts. This year’s donation also included toiletry kits with handmade washcloths, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

“Coming here is a very emotional experience; it really does make you want to keep doing what you’re doing,” said Karen Kurzman, one of The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend. “Everything you do is very much appreciated and you have a sense of giving back.”

In addition to Kurzman, the group of resident knitters consists of Ailsa Kull, Christina Chan, Dottie Lombardi, Eda Narosov, Jo Frie, Marilyn Lemont, Nancy Hofstetter, Ruth Altman, Sundra Culver, Vicki Shepard and Vy Hansen. Non-resident knitters also join the group on Mondays at 3 p.m., including Carol Sobol, Ellen Davis, Jean Spencer, Karen Nathan, Leena Dominick, Susan Friedman and Susan Moger

If you are interested in supporting The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend in their work and would like to support their efforts, consider donating yarn. The group works with medium worsted weight yarn, and would appreciate any support from the community. Donations to the group may be dropped off with the concierge at the front desk at The Legacy Willow Bend.