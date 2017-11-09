Posted on 09 November 2017 by admin

To the editor,

Regarding “Texas anti-BDS laws are hitting unintended targets along coast” (Oct. 26 issue), the articles states that J Street, the liberal Jewish Mideast lobby opposes BDS. That is incorrect. According to its website, J Street does not oppose BDS when it is in Judea and Samaria.

This is how they mislead people to your erroneous statement.

They state:

“1) We do not advocate for or support any boycott, divestment or sanctions initiative whatsoever (http://jstreet.org/policy/boycott-divestment-and-sanctions-bds/#.Wfs6ZxNSwxh)”

Then on the same page:

“3) We do not oppose boycott, divestment, or sanctions initiatives that explicitly support a two-state solution, recognize Israel’s right to exist, and focus only on occupied territory beyond the Green Line.”

First they say they don’t advocate for BDS whatsoever. Then J Street makes a distinction between BDS and where it is in Israel. They don’t oppose BDS beyond the Green Line. That’s subtle support for it. And, so cleverly, in case someone wants to split hairs and say, “J Street doesn’t explicitly say they support BDS” that would be correct. However, you can’t say 1 is fact since J Street doesn’t oppose BDS beyond the Green Line.

— Maura Schreier-Flemming, Dallas