Posted on 13 March 2020

While they may not be having services open to the community, several North Texas synagogues are taking their Shabbat services to the web and invite the community to watch.

If you’d like to check it out, here are the links:

Friday, March 13

Ahavath Sholom recorded YouTube Kabbalat Shabbat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGr3QvoFZqw&feature=youtu.be

6 p.m. Shearith Israel. https://www.facebook.com/Shearith/

6 p.m. Temple Emanu-El. There will be a special Shabbat service about 20 minutes in length posted for all at https://live.tedallas.org/.

6:30 p.m. Temple Shalom. Services in the Epstein Chapel will be streamed at https://templeshalomdallas.org/online-services-chapel/.

You can download the service to follow along at: Mishkan T’filah – Shabbat Evening Service.

Saturday, March 14

9:30 a.m. Shearith Israel. https://www.shearith.org/becklivestream.html. In lieu of Shearith regular services, an invited minyan of its Klei Kodesh and several community volunteers who are not in any of the CDC categories of increased vulnerability for Coronavirus will gather. This will allow us to recite the prayers that require a minyan. Jewish law allows for those watching to say “Amen” as if they were present in the room, as a way of participating in the ritual.

Rabbi Ari Sunchine will deliver a message of comfort.

Sunday-Thursday through March 29

6 p.m. Shearith Israel will also hold livestream on on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Shearith/ to read the names of those for whom people are saying Kaddish during the first 11 months, as well as the names on the Yahrzeit list for the day, and share a special prayer in lieu of reciting the Mourner’s Kaddish.