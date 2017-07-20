Staff report
The 2017 Maccabiah Games ran July 4-16. Here is a list of results and updates since last week’s issue:
Open (College-young adult)
- Chayse Bauer (soccer), of Frisco, and the women’s team fell to Israel, 2-1, in the final, but won every other game.
- Hayley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, scored 2 points in a 72-36 win over Australia, 2 points in a 77-63 semifinal win over Russia and helped defeat Israel, 71-61, to win gold.
- Samuel Rabb (rugby), of Dallas, is a member of the rugby delegation. The Sevens squad claimed fifth place with a 35-0 win over France, while the Fifteens team won gold with wins over Australia, Israel, Argentina and South Africa, with the latter coming in the finals.
- Sarah Weisberg (gymnastics), of Plano, is the daughter of Jonathan and Grace Weisberg. The gymnasts competed in beam, floor, uneven bars, vaults and all-around events.
Juniors (Youth)
- Omer Dannenberg-Lerner (gymnastics), of Plano, won gold in beam with 12.100 score — .400 above silver. She tied for bronze in floor exercise with Lihi Raz of Israel at 11.650. She and Haymann (see below) earned silver in the team competition.
- Kaya Haymann (gymnastics), of Dallas, also competed in the beam, floor, vaults and uneven bars. She and Dannenberg-Lerner (see above) earned silver in the team competition.
- Ashley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, scored 2 points in 63-31 pool-play win over Canada, list to Israel, 97-41. The team defeated Australia, 66-49, but came up short against Israel in the final, 83-43.
- Griffin Levine (basketball), of Dallas, scored 8 points in pool-play, 94-55 win over Canada and added another 15 in 121-26 win over Mexico. He also scored four points in a 118-35 win over Australia. Levine scored 12 points and the team defeated Israel, 92-80, to win gold.
- Hannah Mandel (soccer), of Frisco, helped defeat Australia, 11-0, in pool play. The team defeated Canada, 4-0, in the semifinal and beat Israel, 2-0, to win gold.
Masters (Adults)
- Linda Leftin (tennis), of Dallas, began competition after deadline July 12, but no individual results have been posted.
- Michael Rubenstein (basketball), of Houston, is the son-in-law of Janine and Charles Pulman of Dallas. He scored 2 points in 73-57 win over Australia and 7 points in 68-67 loss to Russia. He reached double digits with 11 points in a 98-56 win over Chile. He scored 3 points in a 94-81 loss to Israel, but scored 8 points to claim bronze with a 79-68 win over Argentina.
In addition, Brianne Lawton, of Denton, is an athletic trainer for Team USA.
