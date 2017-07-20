Posted on 20 July 2017 by admin

Staff report

The 2017 Maccabiah Games ran July 4-16. Here is a list of results and updates since last week’s issue:

Open (College-young adult)

Chayse Bauer (soccer), of Frisco, and the women’s team fell to Israel, 2-1, in the final, but won every other game.

Hayley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, scored 2 points in a 72-36 win over Australia, 2 points in a 77-63 semifinal win over Russia and helped defeat Israel, 71-61, to win gold.

Samuel Rabb (rugby), of Dallas, is a member of the rugby delegation. The Sevens squad claimed fifth place with a 35-0 win over France, while the Fifteens team won gold with wins over Australia, Israel, Argentina and South Africa, with the latter coming in the finals.

Sarah Weisberg (gymnastics), of Plano, is the daughter of Jonathan and Grace Weisberg. The gymnasts competed in beam, floor, uneven bars, vaults and all-around events.

Juniors (Youth)

Omer Dannenberg-Lerner (gymnastics), of Plano, won gold in beam with 12.100 score — .400 above silver. She tied for bronze in floor exercise with Lihi Raz of Israel at 11.650. She and Haymann (see below) earned silver in the team competition.

Kaya Haymann (gymnastics), of Dallas, also competed in the beam, floor, vaults and uneven bars. She and Dannenberg-Lerner (see above) earned silver in the team competition.

Ashley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, scored 2 points in 63-31 pool-play win over Canada, list to Israel, 97-41. The team defeated Australia, 66-49, but came up short against Israel in the final, 83-43.

Griffin Levine (basketball), of Dallas, scored 8 points in pool-play, 94-55 win over Canada and added another 15 in 121-26 win over Mexico. He also scored four points in a 118-35 win over Australia. Levine scored 12 points and the team defeated Israel, 92-80, to win gold.

Hannah Mandel (soccer), of Frisco, helped defeat Australia, 11-0, in pool play. The team defeated Canada, 4-0, in the semifinal and beat Israel, 2-0, to win gold.

Masters (Adults)