Posted on 13 April 2017 by admin

Staff report

In the next installment of “Getting to know your …,” Bob Weinfeld will interview legendary New York Yankee and renowned Fort Worth cardiologist Bobby Brown, at 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 in the sanctuary at the Legacy Willow Bend, 6101 Ohio Drive in Plano.

Brown studied at Stanford and UCLA and received his medical degree from Tulane University. He pursued his medical degree while he was a third baseman for the New York Yankees from 1946 to 1954. His major league career was interrupted when he served during the Korean War for 1 ½ years. Brown appeared in four World Series (1947, 1949, 1950 and 1951). He is the only surviving member of the 1947 world champion squad.

On Jan. 7, Brown, 92, was the keynote speaker of the opening event for the Chasing Dreams exhibit at Ahavath Sholom through last month. Engaging and funny, Brown regaled the audience with tales from him days as a major leaguer, medical school student, soldier, cardiologist and commissioner of the American League.

The April 19 talk is free and open to the public.