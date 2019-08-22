Posted on 22 August 2019 by admin

I usually think about “four sons” only at the springtime Seder table. But now it’s Rosh Hashanah, not Passover, that’s fast approaching, and so many horrifying things going on in so many places are being perpetrated by young men — each of them someone’s son. So I find myself remembering another four young men, the ones my wise father often referred to in some sort of olden-times parable. This has helped me to answer questions of how we might judge certain folks among us when judgment is necessary: the people we meet who are asking for our attention, our help, our money, our votes. Maybe this will help you, too. (But do remember: In these gender-neutral days of full inclusion, it’s not only possible and allowable, but most likely actually very smart, to turn the masculine pronouns to feminine ones as applicable…)