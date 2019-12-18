Posted on 18 December 2019 by admin

Dear Parents and Children,

Yes, it is time to start thinking about Hanukkah and this year because of our strange calendar, Hanukkah and Christmas fall at the same time. There are positives and negatives about this — for many “The December Dilemma” is rearing its head. The dilemma has to do with Christmas and Hanukkah. How do we handle our children’s questions and desires (while remembering our own)? This “problem” is actually a continuum — we all fit somewhere on a line from “this is serious” to “this isn’t even an issue.” Now as we get ready for the holiday, it is time to plan so here are a variety of thoughts and ideas — all taken from others wiser than I am!